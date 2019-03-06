Pakistan willing to end conflict with India through dialogue

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan is ready to engage with India for any dialogue to end the ongoing conflict as it always wants peace in the region.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan desires to sort out all issues with India which are hindering peace between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister said it is time to end all our conflicts and move towards peace.

He said India is misguiding its public and now Indian people are not accepting Narendra Modi’s anti-Pakistan agenda.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Indian students in Mumbai and Oxford are protesting for peace in the region.

He said all the Indian designs against Pakistan went in vain as the world has totally rejected the Indian stance.

The Minister said consequent to the government’s efforts and effective diplomacy, the perception about Pakistan is changed in the United States.