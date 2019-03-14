Pakistani actors who rejected offers from Bollywood

Web Desk: Many Pakistani artists, actors, Musicians and comedians have worked in India. But still you would be surprised that some of the most popular Pakistani actors were offered roles in Bollywood movies but they rejected them.

Have a look at the Pakistani actors who rejected Bollywood movies.

Fahad Mustafa

Fahad he refused to do a few Bollywood films he was offered. Mahesh Bhatt offered him a role in his film. He said that he is happy working in Pakistan showbiz industry and he doesn’t need to work in India.

Faisal Qureshi

He didn’t want to disappoint his fans by choosing the wrong scripts so he rejected three of Bollywood movies.

Fatima Effandi

Director Anees Bazmi was too impressed by her show ‘Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti’ and he offered her a movie, but she rejected it. “Anees Bazmee called me and praised my drama serial and asked me to work in his film. I asked him about the story and the character I’d portray but refused to sign the movie because it required me to play a bold character,” said Fatima.

Hamza Ali Abbasi

He was offered the role of Mikaal Zulfiqar and Akshay Kumar’s Baby, but he rejected it. He rejected it because the film has something against Pakistan.

Mehwish Hayat

She was offered a role opposite Jimmy Shergill in Jut James Bond but she rejected it.

Saba Qamar

Saba was offered movies like Love Aaj Kal and Delhi 6 and we don’t understand why she rejected them back then. Her movie Hindi Medium with Irrfan Khan was much appreciated.

Sanam Jung

She was offered some Hindi movies but they required her to portray bold roles with explicit scenes. That didn’t suit her choices, so Sanam rejected them. She told a magazine, “When I said I would not do bold scenes, they replied they could ‘cheat’, but even if they cheat a scene, the audience will think I have done it. So Bollywood is out of the question.”

Shaan Shahid

He was offered a role in Ghajini. He said, “I refused India once. When I read the role, I knew that they needed a new terrorist face and I said no. In Pakistan, I live in people’s hearts. That’s a huge responsibility. I cannot let them down.”

He even wanted Indian actors to wait for getting chance in Pakistan movies.