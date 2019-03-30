Pakistani dramas to be on-air in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to form a working group to explore the possibilities of collaboration in filmmaking, drama production and performing arts.

After the talks between Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Saudi Culture Minister, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud held in Riyadh on Thursday, they agreed to collaborate in filmmaking, drama production and performing arts.

According to the Information Minister, a group of musician and artists will visit and perform in Saudi Arabia next month.

The trade between Pakistan and Saidi Arabia will be increasing after the visit of Saudi crown prince to Pakistan and alongside that cultural exchange, will be increased between the two countries too.

Recently, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced that Pakistan will be playing a role in increasing arts in Saudi Arabia and we will also be exporting our dramas to the country.

He said, “We have well-reputed performing art academies in the country and as Saudi Arabia is focusing on establishing new academies for performing arts, we would want to extend the support of our artists including actors, film directors as well as calligraphers. e are also working on arranging Arabic dubbing of local TV dramas that will soon be exported to Saudi Arabia. In addition, we also expect Saudi Airlines to include Pakistani dramas as part of their in-flight entertainment content.”