Pakistani students get $20,000 for their amazing invention

Web Desk: Machine ventilators used when someone struggles to breathe on his own. The machine’s price is so high, that many hospitals, especially in the poorest regions of the world. Cannot afford it.

According to MIT News, in Pakistan alone, with a population of over 200 million people, it has less than 2,000 ventilators across all hospitals countrywide.

“When we spoke to Pakistani doctors and hospital administrators, they expressed a need for a device that is simple to operate, capable of remote monitoring, portable, and built using locally sourced material. All of those considerations have informed our (first iteration of this machine),” Shaheer Piracha, a Boston graduate told the audience.

In February, a student team Umbilizer found a solution for this problem and won $20,000 to help address 90 per cent patients who struggle to breathe at a fraction of the cost for traditional ventilators.

The brainchild behind this project are Shaheer Piracha, a graduate of Boston University and Sanchay Gupta, a graduate of Harvard Medical School.

“Our device’s competitive advantage lies in the fact that we’ve balanced the accuracy and consistency of a traditional ventilator with the portability and affordability of an Ambu Bag,” said Piracha at MIT finale.

This innovative ventilator will be sold at $2,000 compared to the $15,000 tag on the regular ventilator.