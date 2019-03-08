Pakistani women have role, responsibility towards Pakistan’s progress: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says contributions of women on duty in uniform, at household and especially those of martyrs’ families are greatly valued.
According to an ISPR tweet, the Army Chief added that great Pakistani women have a role and responsibility towards progress of Pakistan.
