Pakistan’s successful narrative left India in isolation on Pulwama issue: Fawad

He was addressing a media workshop on “Hybrid Warfare and Pakistan’s Readiness” in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in modern era, propaganda has become the primary tool of warfare while kinetic warfare has assumed secondary importance.

He said that strong ideas and excellent ways of their presentation are prerequisite to success of hybrid warfare.

He said in modern times wars are fought in media, rather than the battlefront.

The Minister said due to its strong narrative, Pakistan succeeded in convincing the world that the Indian government has used the Pulwama incident for winning election.

He said it was due to the successful media policy of the Pakistani government that India has got isolated on the issue of Pulwama.

Fawad Chaudhry said reforms are underway in the Information Ministry to make it a tool for promotion of the state, rather than a political party.

He said the government is also making efforts to bring international media back to Pakistan.

The Information Minister said that major reforms will be introduced in the state media this year to effectively present Pakistan’s narrative on different issues.