Pakistan’s wish for peace not be taken as weakness: Politicians

ISLAMABAD: Various Political leaders on Saturday have warned that Pakistan is a nuclear power and India should not misconstrued Pakistan’s desire for peace as its weakness.

Talking to private news channel , PML-N and PTI representatives said that being a nuclear power, we know well how to defend our motherland and Pakistan always stood for peace in the region and gave a message of peace to those who did not want it.

MNA Pakistan Muslim League (N) Romina Khurshid Alam said, all the political and military institutions of Pakistan were on a page regarding defense of motherland, adding Pakistan’s security forces were vigilant to counter any Indian aggressive posture.

She said Pakistan has given a befitting response to Indian aggression and conveyed a strong message to India that any aggression against the integrity and sovereignty of the country would never be compromised.

Romina Khurshid said Pakistan diplomacy was heading towards the right direction to promote peace in the world and our arm forces have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

India must accept Pakistan’s offer of negotiation to promote peace, she added.

She explained the aggression against our country was followed by upcoming elections in India and Modi led government did not take opposition parties on board in that regard.

Narendra Modi has been fully exposed and his aggressive strategy to win election cannot accomplish its goals, she highlighted.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Basra said that India’s aggressive designs for political purposes can jeopardize peace in the region but if someone tests our patience, we will give a befitting reply to it and not disappoint the nation”.

“War is never a solution to any problem. Pakistan has always positively responded to all peace initiatives. It’s India that backs out from dialogue. For peace, dialogue is the best course. This we always offer from position of strength not weakness he said.

Indian government is once again fabricating and crafting Lies and stories to satisfy Indian public, said, adding, it is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan that the world has rejected baseless allegations leveled by New Delhi against Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of peace, he appreciated.

He always has a very clear stance that war is not a solution of any dispute and his efforts for peace are now being appreciated and acknowledged by international community as well, he added. —APP