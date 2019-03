KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi on Monday won the 30th match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Karachi Kings by 61 runs at National Stadium.

Earlier Karachi Kings had won the toss and chose to field first.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 203 runs off 20 overs with the loss of 6 wickets.

In reply, Karachi Kings only scored 142 runs off 16.2 overs with no wickets remaining.