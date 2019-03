Karachi: Peshawar Zalmi set the target of 215 runs in the final match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday at National Stadium.

Earlier Quetta Gladiators had won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 138 runs off 20 overs with the loss of 8 wickets.