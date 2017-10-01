Peshawar Zalmi thrash Islamabad United by 4 wickets

Peshawar Zalmi chased the required target with the loss of six wickets in the last ball of the innings.

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi have won the twenty first match of Paksitan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Islamabad United in Dubai.

Earlier Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first.

Islamabad United while batting first set a target of 177 runs for Peshawar Zalmi with the loss of 10 wickets in 20 overs.

