Pewdiepie finally responded to New Zealand incident

Web Desk: A guy entered New Zealand’s central mosque of the city, Al-Noor mosque, killed more than 50 people. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentioned this day to be as one of the country’s ‘toughest days’, as authorities are calling it a heinous act!

There are so many things linked to this one incident. Bangladesh’s cricket team was present at the mosques being eyed in the incident. Luckily, the team got lucky and managed to escape.

Another thing that happened during this live session was when the guy was about to enter the mosque.

He mentioned YouTuber PewdiePie’s name which has left the world in a shock!

Everyone heard Pewdiepie’s name, people wanted to hear his response on that!

This is how Pewdiepie said after the video went viral.

The guy played loud music before entering the mosque and said, “Let’s get this party started. Remember lads, subscribe to Pewdiepie.