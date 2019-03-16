Pictures captured after the brutal terror attack in New Zealand

Web Desk: Mass shooting at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers in New Zealand, killed multiple people.
Have a look at the pictures that was clicked after the brutal terror attack in New Zealand.
-A body lies on the footpath outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019.
-People stand across the road from a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand.
-An image grab from TV New Zealand taken on March 15, 2019 shows a victim arriving at a hospital following the mosque shooting in Christchurch.
-Members of a family react outside the mosque following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.
-Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand.
-A man talks on his mobile phone across the road from a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand.
-A view of the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand.
-Police escort witnesses away from a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand.
-People wait outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand.