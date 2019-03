Web Desk: Younger brother of Urwa Hocane and Mawra Hocane, Ins e Yazdan tied the knot to a friend of his. The couple nikkahfied at the Faisal Masjid in Islamabad.

Ins e Yazdan has already been seen on our television screens while playing the character of Ejaaz who is the brother of Urwa Hocane in the reel life too.

Ins e Yazdan has got married to his friend. The beautiful bride is Aaima Mushtaq. Here are some pictures from the Nikkah ceremony: