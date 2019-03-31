PM announces development package of Rs162bn for Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a package of 162 billion rupees for 18 development projects in Karachi.

Addressing meeting of Karachi Transformation Committee in Sindh metropolis on Saturday, he said 10 of these projects related to transport sector, seven to water and sewerage and one to water conservation.

The Prime Minister lamented that in past no attempt was made to raise awareness among masses regarding the conservation of water as it is a scarce commodity.

He said a drive will be started to emphasize the importance of saving water for use of future generations.

Imran Khan said Pakistan cannot move forward unless Karachi is developed and a solid planning is required for city’s progress.

He said master plan of Karachi will be developed in order to check the rampant growth of the city in all directions. He said unless cities are organized, the residents cannot enjoy basic facilities.

The Prime Minister said the deterioration in Karachi infrastructure during the last 10 years has caused damage to whole Pakistan.

He said the PTI led government is committed to development of the country’s largest city.

The Prime Minister said projects of RO plants in District Tharparkar costing one billion rupees will be implemented.

Imran Khan said the government developed the package for Karachi despite facing a hard financial situation which shows the commitment of PTI to the people of Pakistan.

He said he is in contact with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to ensure the completion of ongoing projects in the Province.

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Javed has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching the Karachi package.

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan’s loyalty, dedication, commitment and hard work will ensure that we reach our destination of Naya Pakistan.

Senator Faisal Javed said our country will prosper.