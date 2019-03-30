PM announces to extend “Ehsas”, “Sehat Insaf Card” programmes to Sindh

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the federal government will extend the scope of its mega projects “Ehsas” and “Sehat Insaf Card” in Sindh for uplift of the down trodden segments of society.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in his honour in Karachi.

Besides others, Members of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf belonging to National and Provincial Assemblies from Sindh also attended the reception.

The Prime Minister said that federal government is providing resources for timely completion of development schemes in Sindh.

He said the present government inherited severe economic challenges, but now the situation was heading towards improvement. He said the assembly members should strengthen contact with the people in their constituencies.

Imran Khan said the government is bringing reforms in every sector to facilitate the people as welfare of masses especially provision of health and education facilities is among the topmost priorities of the government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi.

Minister for Information and Technology, Dr Khalid Maqbool, Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, Kunwar Naveed, Faisal Sabzwari and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar were included in the delegation.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was also present in the meeting. —NNI