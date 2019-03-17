PM assures full support to families of Pakistani victims of Christchurch terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred while trying to tackle the White Supremacist terrorist.

In a tweet, he said courage of Mian Naeem Rashid will be recognized with a national award.

The Prime Minister said we stand ready to extend all our support to the families of Pakistani victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch.