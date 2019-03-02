PM gave peace another chance, India should respond sensibly: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the peace another change in the region and this gesture of peace of PM Imran Khan will be written in golden words in the history.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said PM Imran Khan by handed over detained Indian Pilot, has given the message of peace to people and government of India, and now it’s India’s turn to respond sensibly.

He said Pakistan has always made solid measures for peace despite war hysteria of India and the release of the Indian pilot has been admired by the international community.

The Chief Minister Punjab said PM Imran Khan has proved himself to be a real leader by taking step forward toward peace.—INP