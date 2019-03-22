PM, his Malaysian counterpart to hold talks on entire gamut of bilateral ties today

Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold talks on the entire gamut of bilateral relations in Islamabad today.

The one-on-one meeting between the two prime ministers will be followed by delegation level talks in which both the sides will discuss ways and means to further bolster their relations.

Both the countries are expected to sign three MOUs for promotion of cooperation in different sectors.

Malaysia is expected to invest eight to nine hundred million dollars in the fields of IT, Telecom, Power Generation, Textile, Agriculture and Halal Food industries.

Earlier, a formal welcome ceremony in honor of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad was held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad today.

On the occasion, anthems of both the countries were played.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented guard of honor to the visiting dignitary.

Later, Prime Minister introduced his cabinet members to the Malaysian counterpart. The Malaysian delegation was also introduced to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Malaysian Prime Minister also planted a sapling at the Prime Minister House.