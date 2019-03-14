PM Imran Khan to visit Bajaur on Friday

BAJAUR: The Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Bajaur district on Friday (March 15) and announce a number of development projects here, officials of the District Administration told on Thursday.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public gathering here.

Senior officials of the District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud Thursday visited the gathering venue to review arrangements and security measures.

Meanwhile PTI local leaders have also initiated their preparations to warmly welcome the Prime Minister during his visit.

The people of Bajaur are seen very enthusiastic over PM’s first visit to Bajaur expressing the hope that after the initiation of development projects the area would usher in a new era of prosperity.

It is to be recalled that the PM Imran Khan will be the second Premier after late former Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to address a public gathering in the history of Bajaur. —APP