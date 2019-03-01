PM Imran Khan wins heart with his decision

Web Desk: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts in the battle with India. He once again showed his leadership skills by announcing the release of the Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

It is one of the fastest releases of a captured soldier in the history of India and Pakistan.

“We have decided to release the Indian pilot tomorrow (Friday) as a goodwill gesture for peace,” Imran said with parliamentarians thumping their desks at the joint session of parliament in Islamabad on Thursday.

When @ImranKhanPTI announced release of #WingCommanderAbhiNandan, members in Pakistan National Assembly supported it with thumping of desks. IK really has taken leadership over the process. Impressive in his first major crisis while our PM Modi is absent. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/mamJ0DjFzu — Tahir Amin (@tahiramin_) February 28, 2019

An article published by Gulf News, also praised Imran Khan, saying, it happened for the first time in Pakistan’s democratic rule that a full house of the joint parliament session has unanimously backed a decision of their Prime Minister at such a crucial time of high tension between India and Pakistan.

There was not even a single voice opposing his decision, neither in the parliament nor by media.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif also backed his decision in parliament and lauded his gesture for peace. Imran Khan, probably the only Pakistani Prime Minister wisely working with the armed forces without even the slightest conflicting note.

PM is also managing to tackle economic issues in Pakistan with the help of friendly countries. He is trying to avoid any irrational decision and focusing on negotiation and building diplomatic ties.