PM Imran, Punjab CM discuss MPAs salary, other issues

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM office in Islamabad.

According to the sources matters of mutual interest, raise in salaries and perks of MPAs, development projects and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

CM Usman Buzdar briefed the prime minister on current political and security situation of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Assembly on March 13 had unanimously passed a bill increasing the salary, allowances, perks and privileges to each legislator but Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed deep concerns and annoyance over the issue.

In his latest Twitter message, PM Khan had said, he was ‘extremely disappointed by the decision of Punjab Assembly’ regarding raise in salaries and privileges of the Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), other minister and especially the chief minister.—INP