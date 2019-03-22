PM Imran welcomes Modi’s greeting message

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the greeting message he received on Friday from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a tweet message Prime Minister Imran Khan said, I welcome PM Modi’s message to our people and I believe it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India.
I welcome PM Modi’s message to our people. As we celebrate Pakistan Day I believe it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India to address & resolve all issues, esp the central issue of Kashmir, & forge a new relationship based on peace & prosperity for all our people.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2019