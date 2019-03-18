PM invites WB for partnership in eco-tourism, mountain & religious tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan looks forward to greater partnership with World Bank in critical areas including eco-tourism, mountain and religious tourism in the country.

Talking to a delegation of World Bank headed by Vice President South Asia Hartwig Schafer in Islamabad today he said that these sectors which have a huge potential towards uplift of the poor and poverty alleviation.

He highlighted various steps being taken by the government towards economic stability, poverty alleviation and improving ease of doing business in the country.

The delegation comprised of Vice President Human Development Annete Dixon, Country Director Illangovan Patchamuthu, Operations Manager Melinda Good and Senior Country Manager IFC Nadeem Siddiqui. Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan and others were also present in the meeting.

The delegation appreciated Prime Minister’s vision on economic stability of the country, human development and addressing the issue of stunted growth due to malnutrition. It briefed the Prime Minister about various ongoing projects of the World Bank in various sectors including water supply, sewerage and waste management, transportation and connectivity, capacity building and ease of doing business in the country. It also offered WB’s assistance in attracting foreign investments, analytics, sharing of expertise and technical knowledge in various sectors to help the Government translate its vision into reality.

Welcoming the offer, the Prime Minister appreciated World Bank’s continued engagement with Pakistan and its support towards capacity building, infrastructure development and economic growth.