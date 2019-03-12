PM pays tribute to generosity of people for raising Rs10b for Dams’ Fund

Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed the people of Pakistan for raising ten billion rupees for the Dams’ fund.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he paid tributes to the generosity of the countrymen for the cause.

I would like to pay tribute to the generosity of the people of Pakistan for raising Rs 10 billion for the Dams’ Fund. pic.twitter.com/9PFbiLYmKk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 12, 2019

The Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dam fund 2018 was established by the federal government in pursuance of a Supreme Court order for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.