PM reviews development projects being undertaken in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on long-term planning to protect depleting green areas in Karachi and tackle issues being faced by residents of the city.

He was chairing a review meeting in Islamabad on Monday regarding progress on various development projects, including Green Line project, being completed in Karachi under the federal government.

The Prime Minister called for measures to overcome the issue of growing population of Karachi and challenges like climate change in the city.

He said in view of climate change, the issue of environment should be given utmost attention, while completing all development projects in big cities like Karachi.