PM talks to old woman after her viral plea

Web Desk: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has talked to an elderly, extremely poorly woman who was appealing to the government to provide her shelter.

Talking to the woman, Imran Khan has promised for due arrangements to be made accordingly.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad wrote on Twitter, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan has personally called the lady. She talked to him on video call. Directions have been received. MD Baitul Mal is on site and resolving all the issues Alhamdolillah.”

The deputy had responded to a video posted by a Twitter user, featuring an old woman appealing to the PM to provide her with the basic amenity of a house.

In the video, she can be seen addressing PM Imran while requesting to him to provide her with a house as she no other option left after her husband passed away than to live in the woods.