PM to announce new visa policy on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce new visa policy for 190 countries tomorrow to promote tourism and investments in the country.

He was talking to media persons along with Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister said initially e-visa facility will be given to five countries, which include Turkey, China, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates.

He said later on, it will be extended to 170 countries. He said 90 countries will be offered business visa, while 55 states will be granted visa on arrival.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said journalists’ visa policy is also being worked out to facilitate western journalists, which will have reciprocal effect for Pakistani media persons.

He said visa fee has also been reduced significantly to attract more and more tourists to Pakistan.

He said the government is writing to Indian Embassy to grant visas to Pakistani journalists, who want to cover upcoming general elections in India.

The Minister urged media to play its role in highlighting soft image of the country.