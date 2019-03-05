PM welcomes CJP’s statement

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Chief Justice of Pakistan’s statement on punishing those who give false testimony.
In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said journey towards truth is a journey towards Naya Pakistan.
He said Nations become great because they have a higher value system. He said Muslim Civilization’s foundation was a State of Medina with truthfulness as the core of value.
