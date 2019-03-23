President confers top civil and military award on Pakistan Day

An investiture ceremony to confer civil and military awards amongst different personalities for their contributions in various fields was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi decorated the awards to the recipients.

Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military and Sitara-e-Basalat were conferred on officers and jawans of all three services.

The President also conferred civil awards to different personalities for their contributions.

These include Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Pakistan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitara-e-Pakistan, Sitara-e-Shuja’at, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, President’s Award for Pride of Performance, Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Tamgha-e-Shuja’at and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Amongst the prominent personalities conferred awards include martyred Naeem Rashid, martyred Nawabzada Mir Siraj Khan Raisani, Aftab Sultan, Radio Pakistan’s newscaster and anchor person Ms Ishrat Fatima, cricket stars Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, film actresses Reema Khan and Mehwish Hayat and singer Ataullah Esa Khelvi.