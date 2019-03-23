President, PM stress need to achieve goal of ideal Islamic welfare state

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on Pakistan Day, have stressed the need to achieve the goal of true Islamic welfare state as envisaged by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The President in his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day said that “23rd March marks the historic day when the Muslims of sub-continent decided to unite in their democratic demand for a separate homeland, where they could establish and practice their lives in accordance with their values and traditions especially justice, equality, and freedom.

“Today, therefore, is an occasion to pay tribute to the struggle and sacrifices of our founding fathers and pledge once more to live up to the ideals that form the foundation of the idea of Pakistan. Pakistan has surmounted unprecedented challenges and demonstrated resilience in the face of extra-ordinary circumstances,” the message said.

“It has accomplished exemplary successes in fight against terrorism and extremism. However, there still remains the challenge of socio-economic development. We need to work even more for national progress and prosperity. We are committed to democracy, justice, and peace, President Alvi said.

“Given our human talent and natural resources, our potential is immense. We are destined to achieve the status of a model democratic state, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message to the nation said that 23rd March is a historic day in our national history when the Muslims of Sub-Continent determined their destiny in line with the vision of Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

That very day, the Muslims of Sub-Continent, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, resolved to carve out an independent Muslim state for themselves thus breaking the shackles of slavery and putting an end to tyranny of the Hindu majority.

He said the struggle of the Muslim culminated in creation of an independent Muslim state on 14th August 1947. The creation of Pakistan enabled the Muslims secure their rights, religious freedom and socio-economic opportunities which were being denied to them by the Hindu majority who also threatened their cultural identity.

The Resolution passed on 23rdMarch was aimed at creation of a state where the citizens could enjoy equal opportunities irrespective of caste and creed and where they could play their due role in the progress of the country.

The Pakistan of today is a New Pakistan. We are endeavoring to make the country a true Islamic Welfare State. We are committed to establishing a society which is based on compassion and justice and where every person can contribute towards socio-economic development to the best of his ability.

“We desire friendly and peaceful relations with all our neighbors, based on the principle of equality. We want countries of the region to join hands for eliminating poverty and help their people achieve socio-economic prosperity,” the Prime Minister said.

Imran Khan added: “We want to make it clear that our desire for peace should not be treated as a weakness. Pakistan reserves the right to take every step for its defence. By the grace of Allah Almighty our defence is impregnable.”

“We are proud of our gallant armed forces. The courage of our armed forces, the capability of our national security institutions and their countless sacrifices have foiled nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan. The entire world witnessed it during the recent Indian aggression and we emerged from the situation even stronger than before,” Imran Khan said.

PM Khan added, “today, we should not forget our Kashmiri brethren who have long been victim of Indian state terrorism and are forced to lead a life of misery. While expressing our solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren on this occasion we salute their courage and acknowledge their sacrifices. We reaffirm our resolve to continue our political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmir cause at every international forum.”

“Today we are at a critical phase of our history where we are waging a struggle to rid our country of corruption and malpractices. We are also striving for economic stability,” the Prime Minister concludes. —NNI