Prime Minister Imran Khan proved himself as best political leader: Sardar Asif

KASUR: Former foreign minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali said Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself as best political leader by announcing to release the arrested Indian pilot as goodwill gesture.

He said the important decision was widely hailed and welcomed by the international community.

Talking to media persons at his residence here Saturday, he said that the PTI leadership had shown wisdom while making the decision in odd situation and proved that Pakistan, as a peace loving nation, has aspiration for peace in the region.

Sardar Asif said that all the political parties of the country boosted the morale of our armed forces through showing their unity against threat to national security and independence.

He said that the Prime Minister’s address to the nation during Indo-Pak tension was reflective of the nation’s aspirations.

Currently, the country is led by sincere leadership and command and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its valiant armed forces, he added. —APP