Probe into Pakistani inmate’s death: Pakistan awaits India’s response

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Saturday that India has not yet responded to Pakistan’s request for a judicial probe into the killing of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah inside a Jaipur prison.

Taking to Twitter shortly after Indian authorities handed over the mortal remains of the Pakistani inmate to Pakistani officials at Wagah border crossing, spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said India has not responded to Pakistan’s request for “post-mortem-judicial inquiry” into the incident.

“Failure to protect basic human right to life of Pakistani in its prison raises questions #India must answer,” he said.

India handed over the body of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah who was brutally killed inside a Jaipur jail to Pakistan officials at Wagah border crossing on Saturday evening.

