PSL 4: Quetta Gladiators clinches the title
KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators on Sunday won the final match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets at National Stadium.
Earlier Quetta Gladiators had won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Peshawar Zalmi scored 138 runs off 20 overs with the loss of 8 wickets.
In reply, Quetta Gladiators chase the target of 139 runs in the over with the loss of 2 wickets.
Ahmed Shehzad scored 58 and RR Rossouw with 39 is the top scorer of Quetta Galdiators.