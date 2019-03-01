PSL 4: Quetta Gladiators clinches the title

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators on Sunday won the final match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets at National Stadium.

Earlier Quetta Gladiators had won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 138 runs off 20 overs with the loss of 8 wickets.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators chase the target of 139 runs in the over with the loss of 2 wickets.