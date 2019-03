Final of the 4th edition of Pakistan Super League will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in Karachi on Sunday.

The match will start at 7:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has expressed good wishes for cricket teams playing PSL final match in Karachi.

In a tweet, he said Karachi is the city of lights and may Pakistan live long.—RadioPakistan