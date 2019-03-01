PSL final: Twitter humming Imam as “Parchi”

Web Desk: Final of the fourth season of Pakistan Super League was played yesterday in Karachi between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiator.

During the match, Peshawar Zalmi opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq got involved in heat exchange with Quetta Galdiators ace all-rounder Shane Watson.

This happened in the 4rd over when Shane Watson was run out and given a send-off by Imam-ul-Haq

Imam can be seen pointing Watson towards the dressing room and both can be seen exchanging words.

In the end, Quetta not only scored a comfortable eight-wicked victory over Peshawar but Watson was also declared the best batsman and player of the tournament.

Cricket lovers criticizing Imam-ul-Haq on social media for misbehaving with foreign players and also explaining their love for the Watson.

People are terming Imam-ul-Haq as a ‘Parchi’. #Parchi is also trending on Twitter.

Have a look at the publics’ responses.

Someone made fake Dwayne Bravo’s Twitter handle and shared a post.

When you invite guests to your home, don’t treat them like this. Poor from Imam-ul-Haq to give Shane Watson a send-off when he was out #PSLFinalpic.twitter.com/EhzG4VLpkN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 17, 2019