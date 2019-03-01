PSL final: Twitter humming Imam as “Parchi”
Web Desk: Final of the fourth season of Pakistan Super League was played yesterday in Karachi between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiator.
During the match, Peshawar Zalmi opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq got involved in heat exchange with Quetta Galdiators ace all-rounder Shane Watson.
This happened in the 4rd over when Shane Watson was run out and given a send-off by Imam-ul-Haq
Imam can be seen pointing Watson towards the dressing room and both can be seen exchanging words.
Imam Ul Haq giving Shane Watson a send off

In the end, Quetta not only scored a comfortable eight-wicked victory over Peshawar but Watson was also declared the best batsman and player of the tournament.
Cricket lovers criticizing Imam-ul-Haq on social media for misbehaving with foreign players and also explaining their love for the Watson.
People are terming Imam-ul-Haq as a ‘Parchi’. #Parchi is also trending on Twitter.
Have a look at the publics’ responses.
Someone made fake Dwayne Bravo’s Twitter handle and shared a post.
When you invite guests to your home, don't treat them like this. Poor from Imam-ul-Haq to give Shane Watson a send-off when he was out

@ShaneRWatson33 We are extremely sorry for what Imam ul Haq did with you on Ground.
Please accept our sincere apology on the behalf of entire Pakistan.
Once again thank you so much for all the support, encouragement & happiness you have provided us.

