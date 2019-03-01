PSL to honour Nazia Hassan at closing ceremony

Web Desk: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming to end as the final is fast approaching, fans seem to be very excited.

Another good news about PSL is adding to this exhilaration. Singer Nazia Hassan is being honoured at the closing ceremony.

Nazia Hassan’s brother, Zoheb Hassan recently took to Twitter to share the news, “I am pleased to offer our song Dosti to PSL. It will feature along with Disco Deewane as a special tribute to my (later) sister Nazia Hassan at the PSL Closing Ceremony in Karachi.”

I am pleased to offer our song Dosti to @thepslt20. It will feature along with Disco Deewane as a special Tribute to my (late) sister Nazia Hassan at the HBLPSL Closing Ceremony in Karachi. — Zoheb Hassan (@zoheb_hassan) March 12, 2019

Earlier, the singer slammed the organisation for copyright infringement as they used Disco Deewane without permission at the opening ceremony.