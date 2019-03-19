PSX remains bearish on Tuesday

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange was bearish on Tuesday.

The KSE-100 Index closed today (Tuesday) at 38612.37 points as compared to 38851.95 points on the last working day with a negative change of 239.58 points.

The total turnover was 70,809,410 as compared to 99,535,840 on the last working day with Pak Elektron having the highest turnover of 15,629,000.

Total 338 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today (Tuesday), out of which 109 recorded gains and 215 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

Philip Morris Pak recorded the maximum increase in its share price, which was 185.00 rupees while Sanofi-Aventis recorded maximum decrease of 40.01 rupees.