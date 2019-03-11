PTA issues useful tips for mobile phones security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has shared useful tips for general public as part of its awareness campaign to secure users mobile handsets.

Millions of mobile phone users in the country are facing security and privacy issues. This initiative is part of the campaign that PTA started last week where the authorities urged WhatsApp users to enable two-step verification.

The six tips that PTA shared are quite useful and are generally recommended by cyber-security experts around the world.

Back in 2014, TechRadar – a global media outlet also issued 10 tips to secure mobile phone, however, this initiative by telecom regulator of the country is a good decision in right direction.

The six tips issued by PTA to secure mobile phone include:

Always lock your mobile using a “Pin/Password” to avoid its misuse, install Apps only from “trusted Apps stores,”

turn-off bluetooth connection of device when not in use, Must encrypt data on internal and external media, timely

installs updates/patches and always use a VPN on public Wi-Fi/un-trusted network.

Getting into details of the points, above-noted by PTA, it is always the best solution to use PIN/password/pattern to lock phone because other bio-metric technologies like fingerprint scanner and facial recognition setup could be easily fooled or misused.

Moreover, the point that briefs use of “trusted apps” means that one must always install apps from Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store, other than these apps tend to be less secure.

Meanwhile, blue tooth can also present major security risks as this wireless tech may connect with unwanted networks.

Therefore, it is recommended that blue tooth must be turned off once used.

Installation of Android/iOS security updates and security patches is quite important as they secure phones and make them more invulnerable. Public Wifi hotspots have become one of major sources of data misuse and use of VPN to encrypt connections sounds like an impressive idea.

Meanwhile, general public has appreciated PTA’s latest campaign which would help avoid harm and ensure beneficial use of mobile services. —APP