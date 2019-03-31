PTI candidate Wasif Raan leading in by-polls at PP 218

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Malik Wasif Raan is leading in by-election in initiall results of 22 polling stations.

According to unofficial result, Returning Officer received result of 22 polling stations till the filing of this news report.

PTI candidate is leading with 8012 votes while PPP candidate Malik Arshid Raan is at second position with 6106 votes.

However, at residence of PTI Candidate Malik Wasif Raan, the PTI workers were chanting slogans and dancing to mark the victory trend. In results, being collected at the residence of Malik Wasif Rann, PTI is leading with over 5,000 votes.—APP