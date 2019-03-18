PTI govt to bring revolutionary changes in justice system: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussein has said that the PTI led government wants to bring revolutionary changes in the justice system of Pakistan.

Talking with a delegation of Islamabad High Court Bar led by Raja Inaam Minhas in Islamabad today, he said the lawyer community has a key role in the implementation of constitution and rule of law in the country.

He said the bar and bench have the main role for a effective justice systems and resolution of the problems being faced lawyer community is the first priority of the government.

They also discussed the issues facing the community in the meeting.