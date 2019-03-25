PUBG Mobile testing 6-hour daily limit in India

Web Desk: No doubt, Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) is becoming one of the most popular games. Allegedly, the game is so addictive and countries like India trying to impose a ban on it.

PUBG Mobile is testing a maximum of 6 hours per day gaming limit for users in India.

PUBG Mobile has taken India by storm. Built by a 37-year-old graphic designer, PUBG’s mobile version of the game is giving parents nervous anxiety, with reports of PUBG addiction death and game ban and arrests running rampant. But at the same time, PUBG Mobile tournaments are giving away as much as Rs 30 lakh IND to its winners — Team SOUL.

But now reports are emerging that PUBG Mobile is inflicting a self-limit on maximum gameplay per day — 6 hours.

According to The Next Web report, PUBG Mobile is sending out health-related messages to players on their smartphones, telling them to take a break from gaming, and not allowing them to play more than 6 hours per day.

What is this new Bug @PUBGMOBILE , I opened PUBG game after 1½ day and within 6 min I got this saying you are playing this game for 6 hours 😪😫 pic.twitter.com/8h9N6YWGt6 — Kapil (@Kapil99sh) March 22, 2019

PUBG Mobile players (like the one quoted in the tweet above) have confirmed getting the health-related pop-up in-game, forcing them to shut down the game after 6 hours of gameplay.

The game also seems to be asking players if they’re 18 years or older, suggesting maybe the PUBG Mobile daily limit might be for even fewer hours for younger gamers.