Qatar emir lauds Pakistan’s gesture to release Indian pilot

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of releasing Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

During a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Emir of Qatar underscored the importance of immediate de-escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India.

He also offered his facilitation for calming tensions between the two nuclear powers.

“Amir of Qatar and PM Khan spoke on phone. Amir appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of releasing the Indian POW and underscored the importance of immediate de-escalation. He offered his facilitation in this regard,” he said in a tweet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian pilot returned to his homeland late on Friday evening after the prime minister announced to release him as a peace gesture aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi rejected the impression that captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was released due to any pressure or as a compulsion.

In an interview with BBC, the foreign minister said, “Pakistan will not allow anti-state elements to risk the peace of the country or the region. We plan on taking action against extremist groups.”

Pakistan will not allow any militia or militant organisation to use weapons or to spread terrorism from its soil. If any group does this, then the government plans to take action against them, Qureshi added.

About the release of captured Indian pilot Abhinandan, he said, “There was no pressure on Pakistan to release him nor any compulsion.” —NNI