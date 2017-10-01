Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by 6 wickets

Quetta Gladiators chased the required target with the loss of four wickets in the second last over.

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators have won the twenty second match of Paksitan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Multan Sultans in Dubai.

Earlier Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to field first.

Multan Sultan while batting first set a target of 122 runs for Quetta Gladiators with the loss of 10 wickets in 20 overs.

