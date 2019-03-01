Quetta Gladiators set the 187 runs target against Peshawar Zalmi

Shane Watson’s fiery 71 off 43 balls help Quetta Gladiator post a total of 186 on the scoreboard.
Karachi: Quetta Gladiators set the target of 187 runs in the first play-off match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday at National Stadium.
Earlier Peshawar Zalmi had won the toss and chose to field first.
Quetta Gladiators scored 186 runs off 20 overs with the loss of 6 wickets.
Meanwhile, the First Eliminator between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will be played tomorrow at the same venue.