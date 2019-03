ABU DHABI: Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday won the twenty sixth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Islamabad United by 43 runs at Abu Dhabi.

Earlier Islamabad United had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Quetta Gladiators had set the target of 181 runs with the loss of 9 wickets off 20 overs.

Quetta’s Ahmad Shehzad smashed 73 runs to lead his team to 180.