DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators on Friday won the toss and elected to field first against Multan Sultans in the twenty-second match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) at Dubai.

Multan Sultans has won two matches in the tournament.

Quetta Gladiators are at third position with eight points from six matches.

Earlier in the first match played today, Peshawar Zalmi beats Islamabad United by 4 Wickets