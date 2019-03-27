Rabi Pirzada’s tweet on NZ women wearing hijab spark controversy

Web Desk: Rabi Pirzada is one of the controversial singers of Pakistan, she sparked another controversy with her tweet regarding women in New Zealand donning headscarves to express solidarity with Muslims.

In the tweet, she compared the women of New Zealand wearing hijab with all women of Pakistan headlining anti-dupatta campaigns.

She took to Twitter to post that after seeing white women in New Zealand entering mosques wearing headscarves, all women of Pakistan headlining anti-dupatta campaigns should die.

نیوزیلینڈ میں دوپٹے لے کر مسجدآنے والی گوریوں کودیکھ کر دوپٹے کے خلاف تحریک چلانے والی موم بتی آنٹیوں کو مر جانا چاہیے — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) March 25, 2019

Here is how people responded to her tweet

ایسا لگ رہا ہے موم بتی آنٹیاں اگلا احتجاج کہیں @Rabipirzada کے خلاف ہی نا کر دیں۔۔ — Salmanعابد Mayo (@SalmanAbidMayo) March 25, 2019

Stahp being ironic when your own picture is without dupatta/parda ‍♀️ — زيدي (@syyeeddaa) March 25, 2019

Tbhi apky sar py bhi dupata hta hy — سید جواد آفتاب (@Jawad26631033) March 25, 2019