Rape victim grabs her rapist before setting on fire

Web Desk: A 35-year-old Indian rapist man died after a woman he allegedly raped and set on fire, grabbed him while still ablaze, report India Times.

The incident took place West Bengal’s Malda district. The woman injured her face and hands and is under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

After the investigation by the police, she claimed that the accused used to disturb her and he also entered her house on Monday evening when she was alone. The woman – a widow – said that the man allegedly raped her and set her on fire, according to the police.

After noticing smoke coming out of her house, neighbours and locals rushed inside her house and found both of them on fire inside a room. They took both of them to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital. The man died in the hospital today morning.

The locals also told the police that the accused often visited the woman’s house. District Superintendent of Police Arnab Ghosh said: “We are investigating the case from all angles.”