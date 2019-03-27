Real life sleeping beauty who missed her exams for sleeping

Web Desk: Undoubtedly, Sleeping Beauty is one of our favorite animated movies. We also feel like sleeping for long hours like her. Well, this girl gets to live that, but it’s not exactly enjoyable because she suffers from a rare disease.

Kleine-Levin Syndrome or ‘sleeping beauty syndrome’ can cause a person to nap for up to 22 hours a day.

For Rhoda Rodriguez-Diaz from Leicester, United Kingdom, the condition can make her sleep for three weeks at a time. In fact, she napped through her end-of-year university exams. The syndrome even made the 21-year-old fail her second-year exams.

When she was a child, she was diagnosed with hyper insomnia which is characterized by extreme tiredness. However, last year in September, doctors discovered that she was suffering from the Kleine-Levin Syndrome.

Rhoda goes months at a time without experiencing an episode. “It’s really annoying when people call me lazy. I do struggle to deal with the effects of it. But I’m determined to not let it have a big impact on my life. It is one part of me and not who I am. It’s frustrating because I can’t help it,” Rhoda explained.

“Life goes on whilst I’m sleeping. Reality hits me when I wake up and realise I’ve missed like a week of my life,” she said. She further recalled that as a child, she was unable to spend time with her friends.