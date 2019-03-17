Record crowd watch women’s match between Barca and Atletico

MADRID: A record crowd of 60,739 watched a women’s match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, less than three months before the start of the World Cup.

The attendance is the largest ever for a top-flight club match in European women’s football while Atletico claimed the number also sets a new world record.

“An historic record attendance for a club match! Today we have at the Wanda Metropolitano 60,739 spectators!”, read a post from the club’s official Twitter account.

“The crowd cheered up our girls and set a world record for an attendance at a women’s club match,” Atletico added in a statement.

Barca won 2-0 as goals from Asisat Oshoala and Toni Duggan mean the Catalans now sit just three points behind Atletico at the top of Liga Femenina.

The bumper attendance exceeds the previous European record set, also in Spain, on January 30, when a crowd of 48,121 turned out to watch Athletic Bilbao play Atletico Madrid at San Mames stadium.

The overall record for women’s football remains the 90,185 spectators that attended the final of the 1999 World Cup at the Rose Bowl in California, when the United States beat China.

This year’s World Cup in France will begin on June 7. Spain have qualified and will be in Group B, with Germany, China and South Africa.—AFP